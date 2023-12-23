Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for domestic violence; accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

PTI

Noida, December 23

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday.

The police said they were investigating the allegations and would take action after the probe.

Bindra could not be contacted for comment.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station on December 14 after a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika.

Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 here, he said.

"On the morning of December 7, my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha ji. When my sister Yanika intervened, my brother-in-law locked the room, abused her and beat her a lot, due to which she has wounds all over her body, is unable to hear, and her hairs were also torn out," Kwatra claimed.

"Due to the head wound, she was feeling quite dizzy. She was being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi," he claimed.

Kwatra alleged that during the fight Bindra broke his sister’s mobile phone. He urged the police to take strict action in the case.

A police officer said that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 427 (mischief) of the IPC.

"We have launched an investigation to ascertain the facts. Necessary action will be taken," Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma said.