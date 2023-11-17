Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh go to polls today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

The BJP and the Congress went all out in Madhya Pradesh to woo the electorate with both clocking hundreds of rallies led by top leaders.

While BJP leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi top campaigner, held more than 600 election meetings and rallies, the Congress held close to 350. The polling for all 230 seats in MP and 70 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on Friday.

For the BJP, PM Modi addressed 15 rallies in swing regions, Home Minister Amit Shah 21, BJP chief JP Nadda 14 and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 12.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who covered 164 Assembly segments, spent the election eve at the house of Asha, a ‘Laadli Behna’, and enjoyed the home-cooked meal.

“Bhai aur behen ek saath hain (brother and sister are together),” he said, hoping to bank on his flagship Ladli Behna scheme, the first direct cash transfer scheme for poor women in the country.

Top leaders in the fray in Chhattisgarh are CM Bhupesh Baghel, deputy CM TS Singhdeo, state minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, former union minister Charan Das Mahant, BJP’s Durg MP Vijay Baghel contesting against CM, state chief Arun Sao and MP Renuka Singh.

In MP, CM Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath, union ministers Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Kulaste will be in fray tomorrow, as will BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

