Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP takes huge lead, Congress a distant second

Bhopal, December 3
The ruling BJP appeared poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, with the saffron party leading in 115 seats, way ahead of Congress which was leading in 44 seats as counting of votes in assembly elections got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.
Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.
Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties’ authorised agents, he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said BJP leader Harish Khurana, adding that MP will be the new Gujarat model.
"As per early trends, apart from Telangana, we are also doing well in three states, including Chhattisgarh. We will win Madhya Pradesh and make it the second Gujarat model," said Khurana, while speaking with reporters at the BJP headquarters.
In last month's elections, 77.15 per cent polling was recorded through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the remaining through postal ballots.
The ruling BJP, in power in the state for most of the last two decades, is facing a challenge from the Congress. Most exit polls haven't indicated a clear winner.
The state electorate voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 constituencies. There were 5.59 lakh eligible voters. The counting of votes for all assembly seats began at 8 am at 52 district headquarters amid tight security.
