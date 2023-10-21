MP elections: Union minister Bhupender Yadav mobbed by BJP workers over ticket distribution; 3 arrested

PTI

Jabalpur, October 21

Supporters of BJP aspirants who failed to make it to the fifth list of the candidates for the next month’s Madhya Pradesh assembly elections created a ruckus in front of Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the party office at Jabalpur on Saturday evening.

Superintendent of Police AP Singh said three persons have been arrested on the charge of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty based on the complaint lodged by Yadav’s security guard.

Other persons involved in the incident are being identified.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a crowd is seen jostling around Yadav, in charge of the MP BJP election campaign committee, while a security personnel was trying to protect the minister.

Some people were also seen hitting the person in the security guard’s attire, who tried to pull out a revolver while trying to control the situation.

BJP workers had heated exchanges with senior leaders, including Yadav and Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, at the party office soon after the fifth list of 92 candidates was released.

When contacted, BJP’s district president (Jabalpur) Prabhat Sahu said senior party leaders were present in the office when the demonstration was staged and it is up to them to decide.

The ruling party has so far declared 228 out of 230 candidates for the forthcoming elections except for the Guna and Vidisha seats.

According to sources, BJP workers staged a protest after the election ticket was declared for Abhilash Pandey from Jabalpur North who is considered an “outsider” by local leaders.

Similar incidents occurred in other places, according to BJP sources and leaders.

The supporters of some aspirants of the BJP from other constituencies, who were denied tickets, also staged demonstrations.

In Gwalior, supporters of former MLA Munnalal Goyal staged a road blockade protest in Baradari area.

Failing to get a ticket, former minister and MLA Anoop Mishra, a close relative of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said the anger among party workers may harm the party’s prospects in the November 17 elections.

“If party workers campaign in BJP’s favour it will help the party,” Mishra said insisting that he is a sepoy of the party who takes orders.

Congress watched gleefully and took potshots at MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

MP Congress media department’s chairman KK Mishra said Chouhan was targeting the opposition party over the ticket distribution, but on the contrary, the BJP’s election in-charge Yadav has to face the wrath of the party workers.

Even Yadav’s security guard had to be protected by others, he claimed while sharing a video of the Jabalpur incident.

“Chouhan should mention the cost of the BJP ticket,” Mishra stated on X.

A video showing a group of people blocking and attacking the vehicle of BJP turncoat Deepak Joshi, who joined Congress recently, at Khategaon in Dewas district also surfaced on social media.

The protesters broke the vehicle’s windows and showed black flags opposing Joshi’s candidature from Congress.

In a tweet, Joshi indicated that Congress leaders were behind this incident.

