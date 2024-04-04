MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joins BJP, won’t contest Lok Sabha poll

New Delhi, April 3
Incumbent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who won as an Independent in the 2019 elections, today announced to join the BJP and not contest the 2024 poll.
With Ambareesh withdrawing from the election, the contest will now be between the Congress and the JD(S).
Ambareesh wanted to contest from Mandya on the BJP ticket. However, the BJP decided to give the seat to its ally JD(S). JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy would contest from Mandya.
Ambareesh said though she was an Independent MP, the Centre government gave grants for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.
“When the Prime Minister told me that the BJP needs me and requested me not to leave the party, I have to honour him,” she said.
