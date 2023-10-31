MP: Three killed, 10 injured in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Damoh

Damoh (MP), October 31
Three persons were killed and ten injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Narya Bazaar area of the city which is located 250 km from state capital Bhopal.
The blast was so powerful that it blew up the roof of the illegally-run factory, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Tiwari.
The deceased were identified as Abhay Gupta (42), Apoorv Khatik (19) and Rinki Kori (30).
Ten injured persons, all women, were being treated at the district hospital, the SP said.
District collector Mayank Agrawal visited the spot and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, officials said.
