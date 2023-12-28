MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday warned universities against inviting fresh applications for Master of Philosophy (MPhil) courses, saying it is not a recognised degree.

It advised students against taking admission in such programmes.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

“Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme. The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme,” Joshi added.

The UGC has directed the universities to take steps to stop admissions to MPhil programmes for the 2023-24 academic year. “The MPhil courses that commenced prior to the notification of the PhD regulations will not be affected,” Joshi said.

