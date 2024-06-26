Mukesh Ambani meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, invites him for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

ANI

Mumbai, June 26

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for his son Anant Ambani’s wedding scheduled to take place on July 12.

The industrialist along with the soon-to-be bride and groom - Anant and Radhika Merchant, met CM Shinde to extend the invitation.

Earlier on Monday, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first invitation to Lord Shiva.

The wedding will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The main ceremonies will commence on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on July 13 with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14. For this grand occasion, the guests have been asked to dress in Indian chic.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

