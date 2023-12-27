Mumbai cops in tizzy after bomb threat mail to RBI

PTI

Mumbai, December 26

An e-mail sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) threatening 11 blasts in the city sent the police into a tizzy on Tuesday, but no suspicious object was found at these locations, including the RBI central office building and two other banks.

The e-mail was sent from ID ‘[email protected]’ on the RBI Governor’s email ID around 10.50 am, threatening blasts at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex at 1.30 pm, a police official said.

The sender demanded resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das from their posts and release of a full statement about disclosure of “banking scam”, as per the FIR.

The police conducted searches at all locations but nothing suspicious was found. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under various sections of the IPC. Further investigation was on.

