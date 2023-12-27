Mumbai cops in tizzy after bomb threat mail to RBI

Mumbai, December 26
An e-mail sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) threatening 11 blasts in the city sent the police into a tizzy on Tuesday, but no suspicious object was found at these locations, including the RBI central office building and two other banks.
The e-mail was sent from ID ‘[email protected]’ on the RBI Governor’s email ID around 10.50 am, threatening blasts at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex at 1.30 pm, a police official said.
The sender demanded resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das from their posts and release of a full statement about disclosure of “banking scam”, as per the FIR.
The police conducted searches at all locations but nothing suspicious was found. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under various sections of the IPC. Further investigation was on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks
Some forces jealous of India’s growth, will keep them at bay...
No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP
Won’t brush off concerns, assures top brass
For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP
Palampur businessman had alleged harassment