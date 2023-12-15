Mumbai crime branch summons actor Sahil Khan, 3 others in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai, December 15
The Mumbai police's crime branch, which is probing the Mahadev betting app case, has summoned actor Sahil Khan and three others to record their statements on Friday, an official said.
A special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police has been formed to probe alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app, the official said.
The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the FIR.
An SIT official said an investigation is under way against Khan and 31 other individuals in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops and all technical equipment.
The crime branch has summoned Sahil Khan, his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khushlani and one more accused person, he said. They have been asked to remain present before the officials of SIT at Mumbai crime branch, the senior police official said.
Sahil Khan, known for films like ‘Style' and ‘Excuse Me', has become a fitness expert.
