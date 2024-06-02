Mumbai: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare

PTI

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight operating from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 persons on board landed in “full emergency” conditions here on Saturday after it received a bomb threat, sources said. The flight landed around 8.45 am and the passengers’ deplaning was completed using a step ladder. IndiGo said all passengers safely disembarked the aircraft. This is the second such incident involving an IndiGo flight in the past week. On May 28, an IndiGo Varanasi flight from Delhi had received an alleged bomb threat. PTI

Padma Shri puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr passes away

Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr of Odisha’s Keonjhar has passed away. He was in his 80s. President Droupadi Murmu paid her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Maguni Charan Kuanr. Over the past seven decades, Kuanr created his own puppets, designed costumes and narrated the plays while experimenting with different sizes of puppets. ANI

CRPF DIG dismissed on charge of sexual misconduct

New Delhi: The Union Government has dismissed a CRPF DIG from service on charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by some women personnel of the country's largest paramilitary force, officials said on Saturday. An order from the President of India’s office for “dismissal from service” was issued on May 30 against DIG and former sports officer of the CRPF Khajan Singh. The dismissal from service is effective from May 31, the order said.

