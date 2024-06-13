Mumbai man complains of finding piece of flesh with nail in ice-cream cone he ordered online

PTI

Mumbai, June 13

A man from the Malad area in Mumbai has complained that he found a piece of flesh with a nail in an ice-cream cone that he ordered online, police said on Thursday.

Although it is suspected to be a piece of human finger, it has been sent for examination, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

“The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company. While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half-an-inch-long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream,” he said.

The man lodged a complaint with the ice cream company on its Instagram page, he said.

But since there was no appropriate response from the company, the complainant put the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached the Malad police station, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against Yummo ice-cream company officials, he said.

“The piece of flesh, suspected to be a piece of human finger, has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether it is a part of the human body,” the official said, adding that a probe in the case is under way.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai