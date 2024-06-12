Mumbai Police record Salman Khan's statement in connection with firing outside his house

PTI

Mumbai, June 12

Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded statements of Bollywood star Salman Khan and his actor brother Arbaaz Khan in connection with the incident of firing outside the family's residence here in April, an official said.

A four-member crime branch team visited Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where the family lives, he said.

Salman's statement was recorded for nearly four hours while his brother's statement was recorded for more than two hours, the official said.

Two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside the actor's residence in the early hours of April 14.

The alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested from Gujarat with police claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the incident.

A total of six persons were arrested in the case. One of them, Anuj Thapan, allegedly hanged himself in police lock-up on May 1.

In a separate case, Navi Mumbai Police earlier this month arrested five persons, including an alleged member of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs from Haryana, in connection with a plot to attack Salman Khan.

Four gang members had recced Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home in Bandra, and places he visited for film shooting, police had said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in a different case.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Salman Khan