Mumbai police’s sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes

Mumbai, November 29
A sniffer dog of the Mumbai police’s Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad traced a kidnapped six-year-old boy in just 90 minutes, police said on Wednesday.
Leo, a Doberman, found the boy 500 metres away from his house in Ashok Nagar in Andheri (East) on early Friday morning.
The boy’s family approached the Powai police a little after midnight after an unidentified person abducted the child when he was playing outside his shanty, said an official.
The family told the police that the boy had changed clothes before stepping out. The police brought in Leo and gave him the boy’s t-shirt to sniff.
Soon, Leo led the police team to the boy, apparently abandoned by the unidentified kidnapper in panic, the official said.
Police are conducting further probe, he added.
