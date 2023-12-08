Munda gets charge of Agri Ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Renuka Singh, and gave the additional charge of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry to Arjun Munda, the Cabinet Minister handling Tribal Affairs.

President Murmu, on the PM’s advice, handed over to MoS Shobha Karandlaje the additional charge of MoS for Food Processing Industries in addition to her existing portfolio; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for IT, will also be the MoS for Jal Shakti; and Bharti Pravin Pawar, MoS, will also handle the charge of the MoS for Tribal Affairs.

#Agriculture #Droupadi Murmu