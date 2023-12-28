Murmu: India transforming into healthcare hub

Tribune News Service

New Delhi December 27

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India is transforming into a healthcare hub. Speaking at the ninth convocation of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), she said it was heartening to note more than 1,000 liver transplants and approximately 300 renal transplants had been performed at the ILBS.

“With the integration of life sciences and modern technology, revolutionary changes are taking place in healthcare. Health problems related to liver are serious in our country and the huge number of diseases caused by them is a cause for worry. The ILBS is expected to make a significant contribution in the prevention of liver diseases,” Murmu added.

She said due to non-availability of sufficient numbers of organs, many patients were deprived of transplant. “Unethical practices related to organ donation also come to light from time to time. It is the responsibility of an aware society to solve these problems,” she added.

