President Droupadi Murmu to be chief guest at Mauritius national day event

New Delhi, March 8
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mauritius from March 11 to 13 to attend National Day celebrations as the chief guest. A contingent of the Indian Navy will participate in the celebrations, along with two ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron, the MEA said.
“As the sixth Indian President to grace the Mauritian National Day as the chief guest since 2000, President Murmu’s visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius. It reaffirms the commitment of both countries to further strengthening the bilateral ties across all sectors,” a press release said.
