Music firm CEO kidnapping case: Mumbai Police nab 1 more person

PTI

Mumbai, August 28

The Mumbai Police have arrested one more person in connection with the assault and abduction of a music company's chief executive officer (CEO) over a financial dispute, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, an official said on Monday.

The latest arrested accused has been identified as Vicky Shetty, who was picked up from Karnataka on Saturday, the official from Vanrai police station here said.

Shetty, who is into car dealing business, allegedly played a key role in the crime, the official said, adding his car was also seized.

The car in which Singh was kidnapped and accused Raj Surve, who is the son of a Shiv Sena MLA, are yet to be traced, he said.

On August 9, music company CEO Rajkumar Singh (38) was allegedly assaulted by a group of persons after they abducted him from his office in suburban Goregaon, police earlier said.

Singh was taken to Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's office in suburban Dahisar (East), where his son Raj Surve allegedly asked the businessman to resolve the financial dispute with main accused Manoj Mishra, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

The abducted businessman was rescued by the police hours later.

The FIR was registered at the Vanrai police station under various IPC sections including 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peach) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against 16 persons, including Raj Surve.

After the incident, a police team had arrested Mishra from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee, along with his two aides Vipul Singh and Chandan Singh, who are from Bihar, officials earlier said.

Prakash Surve is the MLA from Magathane constituency in Mumbai.

