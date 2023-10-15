Music video of garba song penned by PM released

New Delhi, October 14
A garba song PM Narendra Modi penned some years ago has been set to music with singer Dhvani Bhanushali lending her voice to a Tanishk Bagchi composition.
The composer’s team released the music video on the eve of Navratri, duly naming Narendra Modi in the credit list. PM Modi took to X to thank the composer and said he had penned a new garba song, an ode to Gujarat’s rich dance tradition, which he would unveil during Navratras.
“Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now, but I did manage to write a new garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba,” said Modi on X.
The PM was commenting on Bhanushali’s post where she unveiled the musical version “Garbo” of Modi’s lyrics. “Dear @narendramodi Ji, #TanishkBagchi and I loved garba penned by you and we wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour. @Jjust_Music helped us bring this song and video to life,” Bhanushali said.
Another in the works
