Musk to visit India this month, will meet Modi

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India later this month to meet PM Narendra Modi and is likely to announce the company’s investment plans in the country, according to sources.

Musk, who has described as a ‘natural progression’ to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India, is likely to be accompanied by other company executives during the visit, a source said. In June last year, Musk met with PM Modi in US and stated that he planned to visit India in 2024. The move comes weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy under which import duty

concessions will be given to companies setting up units in the country with a minimum investment of USD 500 million.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Electric Vehicle #Elon Musk #Narendra Modi #Tesla