Must expedite process to set up theatre commands: CDS

New Delhi, May 10

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has asked all services to expedite the process of creating theatre-specific commands.

He was speaking at the culmination of the two-day brainstorming session hosted by his office and the three services.

The CDS said must be taken to expedite the formation of theatre commands.

The Ministry of Defence said during the two-day event, there were active deliberations on the vital reforms envisioned “to achieve the desired joint and integrated end state towards transformation (of forces)”.

Various sub-committees have been mandated to oversee the initiatives of jointness to generate novel ideas on theatre commands.

At the conference, these sub-committees gave an update on the progress on jointness and integration, the ministry said.

“The CDS expressed confidence that such brainstorming would help the armed forces evolve into a theaterised force capable of multi-domain operation,” the MoD said.

