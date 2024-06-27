Must rise above party politics to find solutions to paper leaks: President Murmu in Parliament

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 27
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said paper leaks would not be condoned and perpetrators of these crimes would be meted out the strictest possible punishment.
Making a mention of recent paper leak concerns in the wake of the NEET-UG controversy and the cancellations of UGC-NET and NEET-PG exams, Murmu, in her first address to a joint sitting of Parliament after the re-election of NDA for a third time, urged politicians to rise above party politics to find solutions to the challenge of paper leaks.
"My government is committed to getting the perpetrators of paper leaks punished. We have to rise above party politics and find comprehensive solutions to this problem. Paper leaks have been seen across states off and on. The government is working on major reforms in the academic and examination sector," Murmu said amid opposition MPs chanting ‘NEET, NEET’ slogans.
"Suno, suno (listen, listen)," the President said to protesting MPs, adding that Parliament had passed a stringent law to deal with paper leaks.
The Congress-led opposition is determined to make paper leaks a major political standoff point in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha which ends on July 13.
The opposition MPs will raise the issue when discussions are held on the President's address starting Friday.
