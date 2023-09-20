Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 19

In his farewell speech to the Old Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to set lofty goals for the future, noting that “big pictures cannot be drawn on a small canvas”.

Kharge thanks PM for remembering Nehru I thank the PM for remembering Pt Nehru in his speech. Success of the Constitution lies in adhering to its values. To build the nation, we should all be one in protecting democracy. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of oppn in RS

“India will have to work on a big canvas in ‘amrit kaal’. Time to fret over petty issues is over. Today, the world is talking about a self-reliant India. Political parties should not stand in the path of ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ goal. That should be everyone’s pledge,” the PM said, urging pan-party cooperation to achieve the goal of developed India by 2047.

Stop weaponising disturbance Time to bury the strategy of weaponising disturbance and disruptions in parliamentary functioning as these are antithetical to democratic values. Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha Chairman

Prime Minister Modi was leading a farewell event for Parliament House at the historic Central Hall, where Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also shared their thoughts.

Must engage in Meaningful dialogue Parliamentarians should engage in meaningful and positive debates while making laws and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of the country. Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker

Recalling momentous occasions in Parliament, especially the passage of a law to criminalise triple talaq and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the PM, in a dig at the Congress, said, “Parliament has corrected many mistakes of the past.” Noting that Indian aspirations today were at heights like never before, the Prime Minister Modi projected India’s further rise in the future.

“Some people can have their suspicions but the world is confident that India will soon be among the top three economies,” he said.

Importantly, the Prime Minister took the occasion to define India’s role in the new global order and said non-alignment may have been necessary in the cold war era but “today India has to emerge as Vishwamitra, everyone’s friend”.

He lamented the “restrictive definition of social justice in politics” and said guaranteeing ease of living for a poor family by providing them roads, power connections, and health benefits was real social justice.

“We are now aiming for social justice in national development too and working to ensure holistic development of all regions of India,” the Prime Minister said.

#Narendra Modi