 Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi

Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi

Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order

Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses parliamentarians at the Central Hall of old Parliament building in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 19

In his farewell speech to the Old Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to set lofty goals for the future, noting that “big pictures cannot be drawn on a small canvas”.

Kharge thanks PM for remembering Nehru

I thank the PM for remembering Pt Nehru in his speech. Success of the Constitution lies in adhering to its values. To build the nation, we should all be one in protecting democracy.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of oppn in RS

“India will have to work on a big canvas in ‘amrit kaal’. Time to fret over petty issues is over. Today, the world is talking about a self-reliant India. Political parties should not stand in the path of ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ goal. That should be everyone’s pledge,” the PM said, urging pan-party cooperation to achieve the goal of developed India by 2047.

Stop weaponising disturbance

Time to bury the strategy of weaponising disturbance and disruptions in parliamentary functioning as these are antithetical to democratic values.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha Chairman

Prime Minister Modi was leading a farewell event for Parliament House at the historic Central Hall, where Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also shared their thoughts.

Must engage in Meaningful dialogue

Parliamentarians should engage in meaningful and positive debates while making laws and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of the country.

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker

Recalling momentous occasions in Parliament, especially the passage of a law to criminalise triple talaq and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the PM, in a dig at the Congress, said, “Parliament has corrected many mistakes of the past.” Noting that Indian aspirations today were at heights like never before, the Prime Minister Modi projected India’s further rise in the future.

“Some people can have their suspicions but the world is confident that India will soon be among the top three economies,” he said.

Importantly, the Prime Minister took the occasion to define India’s role in the new global order and said non-alignment may have been necessary in the cold war era but “today India has to emerge as Vishwamitra, everyone’s friend”.

He lamented the “restrictive definition of social justice in politics” and said guaranteeing ease of living for a poor family by providing them roads, power connections, and health benefits was real social justice.

“We are now aiming for social justice in national development too and working to ensure holistic development of all regions of India,” the Prime Minister said.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

7
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

8
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

9
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

10
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Govt junks Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on terrorist’s killing

Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Nijjar’s murder?

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party

US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar