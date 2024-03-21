MVA’s seat-sharing formula, candidates for Lok Sabha polls to be declared in a day or two: Maharashtra Congress chief Patole

PTI

Mumbai, March 21

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s seat-sharing formula and its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be announced in a day or two.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the MVA leaders at NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence here, Patole said the Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) in Delhi has finalised 12 candidates.

“We are discussing with our allies and will announce the list in a day or two,” he said.

Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, who were in Delhi for their party’s CEC meeting, had returned to Mumbai for the meeting.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad also attended the meeting at Pawar’s residence.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for their “unequal attitude” towards his party, and offered support to the Congress on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The VBA’s proposal to the Congress is not only a “goodwill” gesture, but also an “extension of a friendly hand” for a possible alliance for the future, he said.

Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, had earlier announced his candidature for the Lok Sabha from Akola seat as a VBA nominee.

The VBA has been eyeing to join hands with the three MVA allies for the Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray #Uttar Pradesh