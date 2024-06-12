My dilemma is whether I should be MP of Wayanad or Rae Bareli; both constituencies will be happy with my decision, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI

Malappuram, June 12

In Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi thanked people for electing him for second term in Lok Sabha.

He said the fight in the general election was for protecting the Constitution.

Hatred had been defeated by love and affection, and arrogance by humility, Gandhi said.

“My dilemma is whether I should be MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli,” he said, adding that both Wayanad and Rae Bareli would be happy with his decision.

#Kerala #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi