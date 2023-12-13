Mystery shrouds the chit Vasundhara Raje gave to Rajnath Singh at function to announce Rajasthan CM

Chandigarh, December 13
The video of a mysterious chit at the ceremony to announce the Rajasthan CM’s name has gone viral.
The BJP announced its chief minister for Rajasthan in Jaipur on December 12.
Elected for the first time to the Assembly, MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma from Sanganer was announced as the CM with Divya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairawa as his deputies.
However, a video of the ceremony in which Lal was named as CM has gone viral.
In the video, MLA Vasundhara Raje can be seen reading and handing over a “mysterious chit” to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is seated beside her.
Raje can be seen reading the chit. Rajnath is seen smiling as soon as Raje shows him the chit.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...