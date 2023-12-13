Mystery shrouds the chit Vasundhara Raje gave to Rajnath Singh at function to announce Rajasthan CM

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

The video of a mysterious chit at the ceremony to announce the Rajasthan CM’s name has gone viral.

The BJP announced its chief minister for Rajasthan in Jaipur on December 12.

Elected for the first time to the Assembly, MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma from Sanganer was announced as the CM with Divya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairawa as his deputies.

A screengrab from the video shows MLA Vasundhara Raje reading the 'mysterious chit' with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh beside her.

However, a video of the ceremony in which Lal was named as CM has gone viral.

In the video, MLA Vasundhara Raje can be seen reading and handing over a “mysterious chit” to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is seated beside her.

Raje can be seen reading the chit. Rajnath is seen smiling as soon as Raje shows him the chit.

