Myth or reality, the poll panel will tell you now!

New Delhi, April 2

The Election Commission of India, in an effort to combat the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process today launched a ‘Myth vs Reality Register’. It was launched by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu in New Delhi.

The ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ is accessible to the public through the Election Commission’s official website (https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/). The factual matrix of the register will be updated regularly. This marks a significant milestone in the ECI’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference, on March 16, on announcement of schedule for General Elections 2024 had identified misinformation as one of the challenges along with money, muscle and violations of model code of conduct. With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives becoming a growing concern in many democracies globally, this innovative and proactive initiative by ECI is an effort to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process.

The ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ serves as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods.

