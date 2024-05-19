 N-tests still resonate in political discourse; Congress, BJP claim credit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • N-tests still resonate in political discourse; Congress, BJP claim credit
50 years of Pokharan I

N-tests still resonate in political discourse; Congress, BJP claim credit

N-tests still resonate in political discourse; Congress, BJP claim credit

Then PMs Indira Gandhi (left) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee (right) inspect the nuclear test site 24 years apart



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 18

Fifty years ago on May 18, 1974, India carried out its first nuclear test at Pokharan, Rajasthan, and oddly named it “peaceful nuclear explosion” or PNE. This path breaking event, followed by the second nuclear test 24 years later on May 11, 1998, led to development of nuclear missiles.

Scientific and strategic importance of these tests and the subsequent development of nuclear arsenal are now part of political discourse amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The two tests carried out during the respective tenures of Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have divided the followers of both the Congress and BJP.

Project backed by all PMs since 1974

  • Though there was gap of about 24 years between Pokhran I and II, weapon project continued and all Prime Ministers since 1974 fully supported it
  • The two shafts in which the weapons were tested in 1998 were dug in the 1980s with the approval of then PM Rajiv Gandhi

The Congress, its president Mallikarajun Kharge and its media communication incharge Jairam Ramesh, in separate posts on X on Saturday, reminded the country of the event of 1974 heaping praise on Indira Gandhi. “The work on a nuclear fission device had been authorised by PM Indira Gandhi on September 7, 1972,” Jairam said in his post.

Exactly a week ago on the 26th anniversary of the second nuclear test of May 11, 1998, PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “May 11 is very special for every Indian. The tests in 1998 showed the prowess of our scientists and the exceptional leadership of Atal ji. But the Congress discounts this accomplishment and they scare India citing other nations. Shameful.”

Political claims aside, the present day Indian nuclear arsenal and also the triad – the ability to launch a nuclear-tipped missile from land, air and undersea — owes its parentage to these two tests.

The 1974 test was actually planed in the 1960s around the time the Green Revolution began. R Chidambaram, former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, wrote in his book “India Rising: Memoir of a Scientist” that how sometime in 1967, Dr Raja Ramanna called and told him to work on a nuclear weapon design. Money was allocated from a “secret fund” maintained by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Although there was a gap of about 24 years between Pokhran 1 and 2, the weapon project continued and all PMs since 1974 fully supported it. The two shafts in which the weapons were tested in 1998 were dug in the 1980s with the approval of then PM Rajiv Gandhi, says the book.

In the 2000s, US-based scientists doubted the yield of the 1998 tests. India’s Department of Atomic Energy gave out full details in 2009. It also described the 1974 test, saying “The PNE (was) relevant for weapon design and therefore, the success of the May 1974 test was important for us.” The yield of the May 1974 test was 12-13 kilotons and was announced by Chidambaram and Ramanna at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy in Vienna in 1975. This was also accepted internationally, said the statement in 2009.

It said, “The 15 kt fission nuclear test (of May 1998) had evolved from the ‘peaceful nuclear explosion’ device tested in 1974. It had substantial changes from the point of view of weaponisation.”

In 1974, plutonium for the device was extracted from the CIRUS (Canada-India Reactor US) research reactor, a 40-MW reactor supplied by Canada that began operating in 1960. Plutonium was transported from Mumbai to Pokhran in a convoy of military trucks. The plutonium box was camouflaged among several similar looking boxes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

3
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

4
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

5
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

7
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

9
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

10
Diaspora

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM hails dhaakad govt for countering Pak

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan

At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers told about his arrest during bail hearing

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches