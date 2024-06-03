Nagpur court sentences man to death under provisions of IPC, POCSO Act for raping, killing 5-year-old girl

Nagpur, June 3
A man was sentenced to death on Monday by a Nagpur court for raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in 2019.
Sanjay Puri (32) was sentenced to death by District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge SR Padwal under Sections 302 and 376(A)(B) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prashant Kumar Sathianathan.
The body of the girl, with severe head injuries, was found on December 6, 2019 from a farm plot in Linga village in Kalmeshwar tehsil where she resided with her labourer parents. A piece of cloth and rod were stuffed into her mouth, while a blood-stained boulder lay nearby.
The police probe revealed she was raped and bludgeoned to death, after which Puri, who worked on the farm as a watchman, was arrested, the SPP said.
A total of 26 witnesses were examined in the case, he said.
The court sentenced Puri to life imprisonment under Section 376(2) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, as well as seven years in jail under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, Sathianathan said.
All the sentences will run concurrently, the SPP informed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges Enforcement Directorate in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha
According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...
Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation
Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...
Arvind Kejriwal weighed thrice in Tihar jail with different machines, not provided cooler, alleges AAP
The Tihar jail authorities refute the AAP leaders' claim, sa...
Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs were planning to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police
Navi Mumbai Police uncover a plot to kill the actor during t...