Nagpur explosives unit blast leaves nine dead

PTI

Nagpur, December 17

Nine persons were killed and three others seriously injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday, the police said.

Ashish Srivastava, senior general manager of Solar Industries India Limited, said, “A tragic incident occurred at 9 am in building number HR-CPCH-2 (mixing, melting and casting) in which nine workers lost their lives.” He said the company was committed to providing all support and relief to the families of the deceased.

“We shall implement the recommendations of the inquiry committee as soon as these are received,” he said in a statement. Speaking to reporters earlier, Srivastava said the incident occurred in the building where boosters used in coal mines were produced.

“Nine persons have died. The injured workers have been rushed to hospital,” he said. A Kondhali police station official said 12 persons were present in the unit when the incident took place.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X termed the incident unfortunate and mourned the deaths. He said the state government would provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. CM Eknath Shinde had approved the decision, he said.

#Maharashtra