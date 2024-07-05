N Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Narendra Modi, presses for increased assistance to Andhra Pradesh

PTI

New Delhi, July 4

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday and described their discussions on key development issues concerning the state as “constructive”.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Naidu advocated for increased assistance to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of special category status.

The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is an important ally in the BJP-led NDA government, presented several crucial proposals for the state’s development and sought the Union government support, sources said.

Following the meeting, he expressed confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s potential to “re-emerge as a powerhouse among states” under PM Modi’s leadership.

“Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states,” Naidu tweeted.

The PMO confirmed the meeting between Naidu and Modi via social media.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s two-day Delhi visit included meetings with several Union Ministers. He discussed national highway projects with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and praised the “spirit of cooperative federalism” after talks with Minister Piyush Goyal.

#Andhra Pradesh #Narendra Modi