Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in corruption case

Vijayawada, September 10
A local Court in Vijayawada remanded TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam on Sunday.
The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday. After an arrest saga of more than 36 hours, the ACB Special Court gave the remand order around 6.50 pm on Sunday evening.
“It is a clear case of fraud involving Rs 370 crore. The court accepted our arguments,” Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, AP Additional Advocate General said.
Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation.
