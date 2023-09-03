Nainital lab’s intelligent algorithm to help Aditya study solar atmosphere

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 2

As the Aditya-L1 spacecraft embarked upon its journey towards the sun, it carried on board the first-of-its-kind intelligent algorithm to analyse the solar atmosphere that has been developed by a laboratory located in the Himalayas.

Support cell ISRO has collaborated with Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Nainital, to establish Aditya-L1 Support Cell

It will help analyse the data given by ISRO establishments

The Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, has designed an automated algorithm to detect coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are significant expulsions of magnetic field and accompanying plasma mass from the sun’s corona into the heliosphere.

It will track the huge bubbles of gas threaded with magnetic field lines that are ejected from the sun, disrupting space weather and causing geomagnetic storms, satellite failures, and power outages, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology. “This algorithm has been hard-coded by ISRO and will be used to detect CMEs automatically on board Aditya-L1, making it one-of-the-first on board intelligence algorithms for this purpose, as no similar thing has been attempted in previous NASA or the European Space Agency missions studying the Sun,” a statement read.

The algorithm will be embedded in the visible emission line coronagraph, Aditya-L1’s primary payload that will image the sun’s atmosphere and corona at high resolution.