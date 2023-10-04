Nanded deaths: Sena MP makes dean of hospital clean urinals

Nanded, October 3

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Tuesday made the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients have died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, a video of which has gone viral.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of 12 infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the situation. “You don't have simple mugs (in the toilet) and you shout at people who don't use toilets. Do you (doctors and the dean) behave similarly at your home?" Patil can be heard saying.

He then asked a doctor to get another bucket. "Do you have only one bucket in this medical college?" Patil asked. The video shows Patil handing a broom to the acting dean, SR Wakode, and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals. Patil said he would request the chief minister to order the registration of cases against these people who draw salaries from the government but are negligent in work. — PTI

7 more die, toll 31

A day after it came to light that 24 patients, including 12 infants, died in a 24-hour period at a government-run hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded, the authorities on Tuesday confirmed that seven more deaths occurred at the same facility between October 1 and 2

