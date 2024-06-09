 ‘Narendra Destructive Alliance’: Congress’ swipe at Modi ahead of swearing-in : The Tribune India

‘Narendra Destructive Alliance’: Congress’ swipe at Modi ahead of swearing-in

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Photo: ANI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on Sunday said he will get himself sworn-in this evening as “the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)” even though he lacks all legitimacy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Remember May 28, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which August 15, 1947 history was fabricated ‘to not only justify Modi’s pretensions of being ‘Samrat’ but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate.” “That day itself, I had exposed Modi’s fakery using archival material,” he added.

“We now know the outcome of that drama. The Sengol remains a respected symbol of Tamil history but the Tamil electorate and indeed India’s electorate has rejected Mr Modi’s pretensions,” Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed that Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat.

Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade, Ramesh said.

“A vastly diminished ‘one-third’ Pradhan Mantri, now lacking all legitimacy, has managed to get himself sworn this evening, as the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA),” he said.

Modi is set to be sworn-in this evening. The dignitaries and special invitees attending the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening include leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region.

Though BJP could not get a majority on its own in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 out of 543 seats. The Congress got 99 seats in the polls. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.

In another post on X, Ramesh took a swipe at Modi over his visit to Rajghat this morning.

“Aap track record dekhiye: His ideological brotherhood created such a toxic environment of hostility and hatred that it resulted in the cold-blooded murder of the Mahatma on January 30, 1948.”

“He (Modi) never pulls up his colleagues who make Nathuram Godse into some sort of a hero. He displaces Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament House — not once but twice,” Ramesh said.

“He (Modi) falsely claims that before the Attenborough film of 1982 Mahatma Gandhi, he was not known to the world. He demolishes and destroys Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and elsewhere. Breathtaking hypocrisy!” Ramesh said. 

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Narendra Modi


