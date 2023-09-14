Narendra Modi chairs BJP CEC meet, party hails G20 success

New Delhi, September 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the BJP central election committee (CEC) to finalise candidates for the upcoming state elections, after he arrived at party headquarters to a grand welcome and a shower of marigolds.
BJP chief JP Nadda received the PM with a sea of supporters looking on and chanting “Modi, Modi”. Patriotic songs played in the background as ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and top party leaders welcomed PM Modi with a rose flower each. Later at the CEC, which will discuss candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP passed a resolution hailing PM Modi for his “impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment showcased at the G20 summit”.
Today the CEC gave a standing ovation to PM with the BJP resolution noting, “The G20 summit stands as a monumental chapter in India’s diplomatic annals, marking a transformative moment in how our nation is perceived and engaged with on the global stage.”
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution hailing the success of the G20 summit. The Cabinet lauded the vision of PM Modi in setting out various aspects of the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.
