Narendra Modi-Joe Biden bilateral parleys at G20 on September 8

PM Narendra Modi will make a quick visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, to attend ASEAN-related meetings before being at hand here to receive US President Joe Biden, who will be among the first visitors to arrive for the G20 summit. Biden is expected to meet the PM for a structured bilateral on September 8, according to the White House.

Will attend 20th ASEAN-India summit & 18th East Asia meet

May come across Chinese premier Li Qiang, who is likely to attend Delhi G20 summit

PM Modi will leave for Jakarta on Wednesday and return the next day. He will attend the 20th ASEAN-India summit and 18th East Asia summit, being hosted by Indonesia as the current ASEAN chair. The ASEAN is an 11-nation body and holds separate summits with observer nations, including India. The ASEAN-India summit will be the first since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ in 2022, stated an official release.

PM Modi is likely to come across Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta. Besides representing Chinese President Xi Jinping in Jakarta, Li is likely to head the Chinese delegation to the G20 summit as well. The Australian, South Korean and Japanese PMs will also come to Delhi after attending ASEAN meetings.

The G20 summit is slated to open on Friday evening with a cultural show. The business end of the summit will be held on Saturday and Sunday, but there will also be high-level meetings on its margins. As the host, PM Modi will hold bilaterals with all invited leaders as well.

