Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee cross swords on Sandeshkhali

Tribune News Service

Kolkata, May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely attacked each other on the Sandeshkhali issue on Sunday.

Modi slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the TMC and said the goons of the ruling party were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

PM Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Ravi Shankar Prasad during a roadshow in Patna on Sunday. PTI

Attack, counter-attack in battleground bengal We have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits …now TMC goons are threatening the victims, just because the oppressor’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister The PM is constantly spreading falsehood over the Sandeshkhali issue. The PM’s representative is in the Raj Bhawan, Kolkata. Women are scared to go there. I am facing a constitutional crisis. The PM should first replace him. Mamata Banerjee, WB Chief Minister

Addressing back-to-back rallies at Barrackpore and Hooghly, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus were second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that as long as he was here, no one could repeal the CAA.

“We have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the victims of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don’t be afraid of the TMC,” Modi said at Barrackpore.

Addressing his second rally in Hooghly, Modi said, “The TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors of Sandeshkhali will be spared.” His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media claiming that a local BJP party leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers that were later filled as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The PM, however, didn’t directly refer to those videos.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retorted saying the PM should replace the incumbent West Bengal Governor instead of spreading “falsehood” on the Sandeshkhali issue.

“The PM is constantly spreading falsehood over the Sandeshkhali issue. The PM’s representative is in the Raj Bhawan, Kolkata. Women are scared to go there. I am facing a constitutional crisis. If necessary, I will have to speak to the Governor on the street. I cannot enter Raj Bhawan because of some reports regarding certain actions of the Governor. The PM should first replace him,” the CM said while addressing an election meeting at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Partha Bhowmik.

The CM also claimed the ousting of BJP had already become evident after the first three phases of elections. “What the BJP only knows is to spread falsehood. They are selling the country, religion, caste and even the dignity of women,” she said.

Modi also addressed rallies at Arambagh and Howrah today. While he has already addressed 12 rallies in Bengal, four rallies by him on a day are unprecedented. According to BJP leaders, it is a clear hint that the party is hopeful about improving its tally from 18 (in 2019) in Bengal.

The blitzkrieg by the PM came a day before eight constituencies of West Bengal, including the high-profile Krishnanagar seat (Mahua Moitra of TMC), are slated to go to the polls.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #West Bengal