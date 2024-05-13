 Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee cross swords on Sandeshkhali : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee cross swords on Sandeshkhali

Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee cross swords on Sandeshkhali

PM says goons threatening victims, slams vote-bank politics | CM asks Centre to replace Bengal Governor

Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee cross swords on Sandeshkhali

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during a rally at Uluberia in Howrah district on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Kolkata, May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely attacked each other on the Sandeshkhali issue on Sunday.

Modi slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the TMC and said the goons of the ruling party were threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

PM Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Ravi Shankar Prasad during a roadshow in Patna on Sunday. PTI

Attack, counter-attack in battleground bengal

We have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits …now TMC goons are threatening the victims, just because the oppressor’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The PM is constantly spreading falsehood over the Sandeshkhali issue. The PM’s representative is in the Raj Bhawan, Kolkata. Women are scared to go there. I am facing a constitutional crisis. The PM should first replace him. Mamata Banerjee, WB Chief Minister

Addressing back-to-back rallies at Barrackpore and Hooghly, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus were second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that as long as he was here, no one could repeal the CAA.

“We have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the victims of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don’t be afraid of the TMC,” Modi said at Barrackpore.

Addressing his second rally in Hooghly, Modi said, “The TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors of Sandeshkhali will be spared.” His remarks come in the backdrop of multiple purported videos surfacing on social media claiming that a local BJP party leader made several women of Sandeshkhali sign on blank papers that were later filled as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The PM, however, didn’t directly refer to those videos.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retorted saying the PM should replace the incumbent West Bengal Governor instead of spreading “falsehood” on the Sandeshkhali issue.

“The PM is constantly spreading falsehood over the Sandeshkhali issue. The PM’s representative is in the Raj Bhawan, Kolkata. Women are scared to go there. I am facing a constitutional crisis. If necessary, I will have to speak to the Governor on the street. I cannot enter Raj Bhawan because of some reports regarding certain actions of the Governor. The PM should first replace him,” the CM said while addressing an election meeting at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Partha Bhowmik.

The CM also claimed the ousting of BJP had already become evident after the first three phases of elections. “What the BJP only knows is to spread falsehood. They are selling the country, religion, caste and even the dignity of women,” she said.

Modi also addressed rallies at Arambagh and Howrah today. While he has already addressed 12 rallies in Bengal, four rallies by him on a day are unprecedented. According to BJP leaders, it is a clear hint that the party is hopeful about improving its tally from 18 (in 2019) in Bengal.

The blitzkrieg by the PM came a day before eight constituencies of West Bengal, including the high-profile Krishnanagar seat (Mahua Moitra of TMC), are slated to go to the polls.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

2
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

3
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

4
Punjab

Dislodged from govt bungalow, Bittu spends night at party office

5
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

7
Punjab

Refused VRS, Parampal quits; way cleared for her to contest election

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

9
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

10
Punjab

AAP heading for a split: SAD

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court refuses to extend Supertech chairman's interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles in 48 kg heroin case

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar