Naresh Mohan, ex-Tribune Trust member, no more

New Delhi, May 16
Distinguished media leader and former member of The Tribune Trust Naresh Mohan passed away on Thursday at a local hospital. He was 82.
Admitted to the hospital a few days ago, Mohan suffered multiple-organ failure this morning, leading to his demise. The last rites were held at 2 pm today.
Mohan served as executive president at Hindustan Times, president of the Indian Newspaper Society, Chairman of UNI and as a member of the Press Council of India.
