Naresh Mohan, ex-Tribune Trust member, no more

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Distinguished media leader and former member of The Tribune Trust Naresh Mohan passed away on Thursday at a local hospital. He was 82.

Admitted to the hospital a few days ago, Mohan suffered multiple-organ failure this morning, leading to his demise. The last rites were held at 2 pm today.

Mohan served as executive president at Hindustan Times, president of the Indian Newspaper Society, Chairman of UNI and as a member of the Press Council of India.

