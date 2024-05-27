Narsee Monjee’s School of Business Management appoints Dr Justin Paul as new dean and provost

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), deemed university in Mumbai, has announced the appointment of Dr Justin Paul as the new Dean of School of Business Management and Provost of Management Education. A distinguished scholar and a globally renowned academic, Dr Paul will bring a wealth of experience and an extraordinary academic track record to the new role.

Speaking about the appointment, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS, said, “With three PhD degrees and an honorary doctorate degree, Dr Paul’s academic credentials are impressive. He has served as a full-time professor of Marketing and International Business at esteemed institutions like University of Puerto Rico. He has held visiting professorships at universities in the USA and the UK.”

As the editor-in-chief of International Journal of Consumer Studies, Dr Paul has made significant contributions to the field of consumer research. His prolific publication record includes authoring/co-authoring several well-known books and over 200 articles in top journals. Dr Paul is renowned for introducing innovative frameworks in branding, internationalisation, marketing, and organisational problem-solving, said Dr Bhat.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai