NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO's Somanath

New Delhi, November 29

ISRO chief S Somanath has confirmed that NASA is working towards sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

This announcement follows the comments made by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who is in India on an official visit. The idea was first floated in high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, said Somanath in Kolkata today. “We are taking it forward; that’s what the NASA chief said — that Indian astronauts will be flying to the ISS in an American vehicle,” Somanath said.

The collaboration marks a milestone in Indo-US space relations and underscores the growing partnership between the two nations in the realm of space exploration.

Somanath emphasised the importance of the programme being beneficial for India. He said astronauts would be given comprehensive training in NASA facilities.

