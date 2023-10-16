NASA wanted India to share tech post Chandrayaan-3: ISRO chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Sunday said the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission made US experts from NASA interested in importing space technology developed in India.

He said about a group of experts from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently came to the ISRO headquarters, “where our scientists elaborated on the soft landing by Chandrayaan-3 that took place on August 23”.

Somanath said the JPL team members were impressed by the scientific instruments of ISRO, which they found inexpensive, sophisticated and easy to build. They asked if ISRO would sell these instruments to the US.

“Times have changed and India is capable of making the best of devices and rockets. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the space sector to private players,” the ISRO chief said at an event organised to commemorate the 92nd birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

“In the next 25 years, we have to build an India which is technology-rich,” the ISRO chief added.

