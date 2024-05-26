NASA will train Indians for joint ISS mission: US envoy

PTI

Washington, May 25

NASA will provide advanced training to Indian astronauts to send a joint mission to the International Space Station this year or shortly thereafter, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti said.

Garcetti made these remarks while speaking at the “US-India Commercial Space Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US & Indian Space Startups”, hosted by the US-India Business Council and the US Commercial Service in Bengaluru on Friday. “NASA will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, with the goal of mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station, hopefully, this year or shortly thereafter, which was one of the promises of our leaders’ visit together,” Garcetti said.

#NASA #United States of America USA #Washington