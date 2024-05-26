NASA will train Indians for joint ISS mission: US envoy

Washington, May 25
NASA will provide advanced training to Indian astronauts to send a joint mission to the International Space Station this year or shortly thereafter, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti said.
Garcetti made these remarks while speaking at the “US-India Commercial Space Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US & Indian Space Startups”, hosted by the US-India Business Council and the US Commercial Service in Bengaluru on Friday. “NASA will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, with the goal of mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station, hopefully, this year or shortly thereafter, which was one of the promises of our leaders’ visit together,” Garcetti said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital
The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire...
At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%
57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...