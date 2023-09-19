National anthem faux pas in Lok Sabha; will probe, says Speaker Om Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he would order a thorough investigation into a possible electronic technical glitch that led to the playing of the national anthem even before he had assumed his chair this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top ministers, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and others stood up as the anthem was played. A few seconds later, the Speaker arrived and the National Anthem was played again.

