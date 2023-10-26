National Games will further sportsmanship and unity, says PM Modi

Panaji, October 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the 37th National Games in Goa on Thursday evening, hailed the sporting event saying it would further sportsmanship and unity by bringing together athletes from across the country.
The National Games are being held in Goa for the first time. Modi will inaugurate the games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, South Goa, at around 6.30 pm, officials said.
Taking to X, Modi said, "Today evening, I will be in Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. These games will further sportsmanship and unity, bringing together athletes from across the nation. I am confident the games will celebrate talent, hard work and the love for sports!"
Today evening, I will be in Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. These games will further sportsmanship and unity, bringing together athletes from across the nation. I am confident the games will celebrate talent, hard work and the love for sports!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2023
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would be present for the inaugural event, the officials said.
A total of 28 states and union territories are participating in the Games, they said.
