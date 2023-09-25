National leadership will react on AIADMK decision to break ties, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Chennai, September 25
BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Monday said that his party’s national leadership would react on the decision of the AIADMK to sever ties with the BJP and the NDA.
The AIADMK had, following a state level meeting of its office bearers, announced that the party was serving its ties with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
Party Deputy coordinator, K.P. Munuswamy had read out a resolution, adopted unanimously by the AIADMK leadership, announcing that it was breaking the five-year old alliance with the BJP and also severing ties with the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK resolution cited Annamalai as the reason for breaking ties, saying that he has intentionally speaking ill against senior AIADMK leaders as also former Chief Ministers, C.N. Annadurai and Dr. J. Jayalalithaa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...
Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in context of recent developments
There are calls for protests and some negative sentiment tow...
Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final
India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final
Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister
Three arrested; investigation shows Badal allegedly ‘conspir...
Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against wanted Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh
As per intelligence sources, Singh was believed to be hiding...