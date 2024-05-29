Naveen Patnaik will become ex-CM of Odisha after June 4: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that Naveen Patnaik would become the former Chief Minister of Odisha after June 4, the day results of Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in the state would be declared.

BJP hits out at pandian over viral video The BJP on Tuesday flagged a viral video of VK Pandian controlling the hand movement of his ailing boss Naveen Patnaik and said it was time for the Odisha Chief Minister to retire gracefully

“This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha!” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said posting the video on X

Patnaik has reacted to the BJP’s remarks and said he was fit and fine. He has asked the BJP to stop lying

He expressed confidence about the BJP forming the next government in the state by securing more than 75 seats in the 147-member state Assembly. He made these remarks while addressing an election rally at Chandbali, which falls under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat in Odisha. Shah also claimed that the saffron party was set to win 17 of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the eastern state.

“Come June 4, and Naveen Babu will no longer remain the Chief Minister, he will become the former CM of Odisha. The BJP is set to win 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 Assembly constituencies in the state,” he said.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. Shah added that the BJP would ensure that the next Chief Minister is fluent in Odiya and understands the state’s language, culture and traditions.

“Should a ‘Tamil babu’ run the government from behind the scenes? By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a ‘jan sevak’ to rule the state in place of an officer,” Shah said, making an indirect reference to Patnaik’s close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian, while addressing rally in Jajpur.

Stating that the youths of Odisha were migrating to other states in search of jobs, the Home Minister said once the BJP forms government in the state, “We will set up industries so that youths don’t have to look for jobs elsewhere”.

