Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM’s Naveen Patnaik's close aide and former IAS officer V Karthikeyan Pandian on Monday formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal in the presence of top party leaders. PTI
16 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather
New Delhi: As many as 16 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday evening due to bad weather, according to an official. The flights were diverted between 6 pm and 8 pm. TNS
K’taka doc held for performing 900 illegal abortions
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested a doctor and his lab technician who have allegedly performed around 900 illegal abortions in the last three years, officials said on Monday.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...