Navi Mumbai Police register FIR against 3 persons over video on former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare

Thane, May 9

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against three persons on charges of promoting enmity between different groups through a video on former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, an official said on Thursday.

The complainant, Suresh Rama Gaikwad (49) from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, told the police that the accused made the video, ‘Salute to Hemant Karkare (Based on true Event)’, and posted it on YouTube which he saw on April 22.

The accused presented the video as if it was a true story while it was allegedly based on wrong information and showed that Brahmins resort to terrorist attacks and implicate Muslims in false cases, the official from Turbhe police station said quoting the complaint filed on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was registered on Wednesday against three persons and their unnamed team members.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.

Karkare was killed during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

