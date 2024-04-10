Navlakha told to pay house arrest costs

New Delhi: Noting that he himself had asked for house arrest, the SC on Tuesday told activist Gautam Navlakha that he can't escape the liability of paying Rs 1.64 crore towards expenses incurred on his security during his house arrest in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The comments came after the NIA submitted Rs 1.64 crore was due from Navlakha.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons