Navlakha told to pay house arrest costs

New Delhi: Noting that he himself had asked for house arrest, the SC on Tuesday told activist Gautam Navlakha that he can't escape the liability of paying Rs 1.64 crore towards expenses incurred on his security during his house arrest in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The comments came after the NIA submitted Rs 1.64 crore was due from Navlakha.

